Strike by part-time government school teachers in Tamil Nadu enters ninth day

October 03, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Sesuraja, State President, Tamil Nadu Part-time Special Teachers Association, said that six rounds of talks have taken place with officials in the School Education Department

The Hindu Bureau

The government teachers and TET 2013 qualified candidates have been protesting for better pay and permanent jobs inside the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus in Chennai on October 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The strike by part-time teachers from Government Schools entered its ninth day, with thousands of them continuing their sit-in protest at the DPI Campus at Nungambakkam in Chennai on October 3.

K. Sesuraja, State President, Tamil Nadu Part-time Special Teachers Association, said that six rounds of talks have taken place so far with officials from various levels in the School Education Department.

“Office bearers of associations participating in the strike met School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday. We have been told that there are financial and legal concerns which are causing a delay in addressing our demands. While the school education department has assured us that they will look into our demands, we have asked it in writing to conclude the strike,” he said.

Many of the government teachers, along with their children, have initiated a hunger strike within the DPI campus. The teachers, on the sixth day, vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

While a section of the protestors had also embarked on an indefinite fast last week, they suspended it after three days given the health concerns that cropped up. Some protesting teachers were rushed to the hospital during the fast. “We have been asking permanent appointments but no steps have been taken by the State government on this regard. We are currently drawing a salary of ₹ 10,000 and have no other benefits,” Mr. Sesuraja said.

As per a government order issued in 2011, part time teachers were appointed across the State to teach tailoring, physical education, horticulture, music and other disciplines. Around 16,459 teachers were appointed in 2012 and there were currently 12,199 teachers in service. 

‘CM should meet protesters’

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Parent Teacher Association urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet and talk to the protesting teachers at the earliest. A.N.S. Prasad, president of the association said that only if the concerns of teachers are heard, will there be a good learning environment for students. 

