HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strike by part-time government school teachers in Tamil Nadu enters ninth day

K. Sesuraja, State President, Tamil Nadu Part-time Special Teachers Association, said that six rounds of talks have taken place with officials in the School Education Department

October 03, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The government teachers and TET 2013 qualified candidates have been protesting for better pay and permanent jobs inside the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus in Chennai on October 3, 2023

The government teachers and TET 2013 qualified candidates have been protesting for better pay and permanent jobs inside the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus in Chennai on October 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The strike by part-time teachers from Government Schools entered its ninth day, with thousands of them continuing their sit-in protest at the DPI Campus at Nungambakkam in Chennai on October 3.

K. Sesuraja, State President, Tamil Nadu Part-time Special Teachers Association, said that six rounds of talks have taken place so far with officials from various levels in the School Education Department.

ALSO READ
Part-time teachers stage protest in Madurai

“Office bearers of associations participating in the strike met School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday. We have been told that there are financial and legal concerns which are causing a delay in addressing our demands. While the school education department has assured us that they will look into our demands, we have asked it in writing to conclude the strike,” he said.

Many of the government teachers, along with their children, have initiated a hunger strike within the DPI campus. The teachers, on the sixth day, vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.

Many of the government teachers, along with their children, have initiated a hunger strike within the DPI campus. The teachers, on the sixth day, vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

While a section of the protestors had also embarked on an indefinite fast last week, they suspended it after three days given the health concerns that cropped up. Some protesting teachers were rushed to the hospital during the fast. “We have been asking permanent appointments but no steps have been taken by the State government on this regard. We are currently drawing a salary of ₹ 10,000 and have no other benefits,” Mr. Sesuraja said.

As per a government order issued in 2011, part time teachers were appointed across the State to teach tailoring, physical education, horticulture, music and other disciplines. Around 16,459 teachers were appointed in 2012 and there were currently 12,199 teachers in service. 

‘CM should meet protesters’

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Parent Teacher Association urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet and talk to the protesting teachers at the earliest. A.N.S. Prasad, president of the association said that only if the concerns of teachers are heard, will there be a good learning environment for students. 

Related Topics

teachers / teachers union / education / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.