Part of brick structure found near Pudukottai

It was unearthed at a depth of 73 cm at Porpanaikottai, where excavation is on

A small portion of a brick structure, possibly the mouth of a drain, has been unearthed at Porpanaikottai, near Pudukottai, where the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) recently begun excavation looking for possible archaeological remains of the Sangam Age.

The structure was found at a depth of 73 cmin one of the trenches, said E. Iniyan, excavation director and assistant professor of archaeology, School of History and Tourism Studies, TNOU.

“It will take another four or five days of excavation to determine the nature of the structure. We can state it accurately only after more excavation to expose the remaining portion of the structure,” he told The Hindu. The excavation was inaugurated by Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, on July 30.

TNOU Vice-Chancellor K. Parthasarathy had subsequently inspected the progress.

Potsherds found

The Archaeological Survey of India permitted Dr. Iniyan to carry out excavation of the site where some suggest a Sangam Age fort had existed. Potsherds and other evidence had been found during field studies in the area, he said. This phase of excavation is expected to go on till the first week of September. “We will submit a report to the ASI thereafter and subsequently send a proposal for the next phase of excavation to be taken up next year,” he said.