Part 11, 12 of Constitution should be amended to ensure States are not disrespected: P. Chidambaram

June 15, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, P. Chidambaram, on Wednesday charged that the Central government was deliberately twisting portions of the Indian Constitution to cause friction between States and the Centre and said that Part 11 and Part 12 of the Constitution should be amended in future to ensure that State governments were not disrespected.

Mr. Chidambaram was peaking at a public meeting to celebrate ‘Kalaignar 100’, a year-long celebration to mark the birth centenary of of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, held in Ayanavaram on June 14, 2023.

Mr. Chidambaram further said: “The Central government is using the existing provisions in the Constitution, which has resulted in a confrontation between States and the Centre. In Part 11, there are two chapters – right to pass laws and administrative rights, and financial right and right to take debt since 1950. But there has been no conflict. Previous governments including Vajpayee’s government interpreted them fairly and gave the respect and rights that States deserve. Those who read it with good intentions, they will interpret it in one way. Those who read it with bad intentions, they will interpret it in a bad way,” he said.

