Parole for Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan extended by a month

A file photograph of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

A file photograph of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The Home Department’s decision follows a request by Perarivalan’s mother to extend the parole, in view of the health condition of her husband.

The Home Department of the Tamil Nadu government has extended the parole of A.G. Perarivalan alias Arivu, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by a month. However, it also imposed certain conditions on him.

He was earlier released on on parole on November 12 and was to return to prison in Puzhal on December 13. However, his mother made a request on December 4 to the Chief Minister to extend the parole.

As per one of the several parole conditions, he has to sign in to the nearest police station every day and return to prison after the expiry of the parole.

Strong police escort was to be provided to the convict and a daily report was to be submitted to senior police officers in this regard.

