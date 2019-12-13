Parole for Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan extended by a month

The Home Department of the Tamil Nadu government has extended the parole of A.G. Perarivalan alias Arivu, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by a month. However, it also imposed certain conditions on him.
The Home Department’s decision followed a request by Perarivalan’s mother Arputhammal to extend the parole, in view of the health condition of her husband.
He was earlier released on on parole on November 12 and was to return to prison in Puzhal on December 13. However, his mother made a request on December 4 to the Chief Minister to extend the parole.
As per one of the several parole conditions, he has to sign in to the nearest police station every day and return to prison after the expiry of the parole.
Strong police escort was to be provided to the convict and a daily report was to be submitted to senior police officers in this regard.
