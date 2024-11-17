ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary panel visits Defence establishments in Chennai

Published - November 17, 2024 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited various establishments of the Army and the Coast Guard in Chennai last weekend and was given a tour of the facilities in these institutions.

The Committee led by MP Radha Mohan Singh visited the Officers Training Academy in Chennai and the members were acquainted with the training infrastructure and training regime of the cadets there, an official release said.

During another event, the Committee reviewed the working of the Coast Guard in ensuring coastal security along country’s vast maritime boundaries. Coast Guard Director General S. Paramesh and senior officers provided a comprehensive overview of the operational capabilities, strategic initiatives, and preparedness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US