 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliamentary panel visits Defence establishments in Chennai

Published - November 17, 2024 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited various establishments of the Army and the Coast Guard in Chennai last weekend and was given a tour of the facilities in these institutions.

The Committee led by MP Radha Mohan Singh visited the Officers Training Academy in Chennai and the members were acquainted with the training infrastructure and training regime of the cadets there, an official release said.

During another event, the Committee reviewed the working of the Coast Guard in ensuring coastal security along country’s vast maritime boundaries. Coast Guard Director General S. Paramesh and senior officers provided a comprehensive overview of the operational capabilities, strategic initiatives, and preparedness.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.