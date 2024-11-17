Parliamentary panel visits Defence establishments in Chennai

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited various establishments of the Army and the Coast Guard in Chennai last weekend and was given a tour of the facilities in these institutions.

The Committee led by MP Radha Mohan Singh visited the Officers Training Academy in Chennai and the members were acquainted with the training infrastructure and training regime of the cadets there, an official release said.

During another event, the Committee reviewed the working of the Coast Guard in ensuring coastal security along country’s vast maritime boundaries. Coast Guard Director General S. Paramesh and senior officers provided a comprehensive overview of the operational capabilities, strategic initiatives, and preparedness.