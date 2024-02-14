Parliamentary elections will answer whether electoral system will prevail in India: Stalin

February 14, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that the upcoming Parliamentary elections would answer whether democracy, the Constitution and the electoral system would prevail in India.

In Delhi, the country’s capital, the BJP government at the Centre had created an environment that was worse than a battlefield to oppress the farmers, who were fighting for their rights, Mr. Stalin said, in a letter to party cadre.

Regional parties such as the DMK and its allies had the ability to take on the BJP, which was indulging in sectarian politics. That was why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda were speaking about the DMK at every opportunity. The DMK was giving them sleepless nights, Mr. Stalin said.

In non-BJP-ruled States, they were creating hurdles through Governors, and they were disrespecting the Constitution, he said.

‘The Voice of Stalin to Retrieve Rights’ campaign would be held in all Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, barring Chennai, on February 16, 17 and 18, Mr. Stalin said.

“The campaign would be a platform to train the party cadre in our strategy for the Lok Sabha polls and expose the betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu by the BJP and the AIADMK. That would set the stage for the defeat of fascism, and ensure the victory of INDIA,” he said.

