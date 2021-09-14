Parks and swimming pools to stay shut till Sept. 19 in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI

14 September 2021 00:58 IST

High rate of daily infections forces district administration to continue restrictions

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has forced the Tiruvannamalai district administration to extend the closure of parks, swimming pools and dams up to September 19. District Collector B. Murugesh on Monday announced the extension of the strict lockdown norms.

Among major restrictions in force is that hotels, bakeries and tea shops can function only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on all days and parcels in these outlets can be served up to 10 p.m. every day.

All shops, including roadside eateries, hawkers and petty traders, can operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. in the town. Only 50% occupancy should be maintained in hotels and tea shops with owners and staff of these outlets and establishments should be fully vaccinated. Imposition of fines for not wearing masks and for not maintaining social distancing in public places will be intensified. Only 50% occupancy allowed in government buses.

Advertising

Advertising

50% vaccinated

Meanwhile, at the mega vaccination camp on Sunday, around 1.04 lakh people got vaccinated in the 1,004 camps. With this, the district has vaccinated more than 50% of its 18 plus population. The district has 19.62 lakh population in the 18 plus category.

Prior to the mega camp, only 9.84 lakh people, including 1.45 lakh with second dose, were vaccinated in the district.

Tiruvannamalai municipality has 39 wards covering key areas like Pallavan Nagar, Thenimalai, Samuthivam Kalani and Ajish Colony with a population of around 8 lakh.

The easing of lockdown restrictions since July 11 had resulted near normal vehicular traffic in key routes like Tiruvannamalai Road, Vellore-Thoothukudi High Road, Perumpakkam Road, Polur Road and Avalurpettai Road. In fact, most of these key routes connect the famous Arunachaleswarar temple to adjoining districts such as Vellore, Tirupattur and Villupuram.