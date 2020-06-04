Tamil Nadu

Parents worried about children’s mental health: study

Around 70% of parents feel their children should pursue their passion. File photo
Special Correspondent Chennai 04 June 2020 20:54 IST
Updated: 04 June 2020 21:27 IST

Lifology survey says 64% of parents are confused about upbringing

On the United Nations Global Day of Parents, Lifology Global Parents Conclave has found from its survey of around 80,000 parents across 12 countries that around 64% of parents are confused about raising their children in the new, chaotic world.

They are worried about the financial stability and mental wellness of their children in the post-COVID world, the survey found. Lack of physical activity and need to find digital detox are weighing high on them.

Around 70% of parents who would have otherwise pushed their children to certain careers, now felt children should pursue their passion.

Advertising
Advertising

Rahul Nair, occupational psychologist and co-founder of Lifology, said children who have the determination to follow their passion, experience happiness that in turn leads to positive development and mental well-being.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
parent and child
Read more...