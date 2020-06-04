Parents worried about children’s mental health: study

Around 70% of parents feel their children should pursue their passion. File photo

04 June 2020 20:54 IST

Lifology survey says 64% of parents are confused about upbringing

On the United Nations Global Day of Parents, Lifology Global Parents Conclave has found from its survey of around 80,000 parents across 12 countries that around 64% of parents are confused about raising their children in the new, chaotic world.

They are worried about the financial stability and mental wellness of their children in the post-COVID world, the survey found. Lack of physical activity and need to find digital detox are weighing high on them.

Around 70% of parents who would have otherwise pushed their children to certain careers, now felt children should pursue their passion.

Advertising

Advertising

Rahul Nair, occupational psychologist and co-founder of Lifology, said children who have the determination to follow their passion, experience happiness that in turn leads to positive development and mental well-being.