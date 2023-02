Parents thank C.M. for their daughter’s medical treatment

February 13, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST

R. Harshini and her parents Raju and Gokila, thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for providing medical treatment in Chennai on Sunday. Minister for Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin was present. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.