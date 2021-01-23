Parents, students to visit schools to fill up declaration forms, pay exam fees

CHENNAI

23 January 2021 01:42 IST

Headmasters directed to ensure compliance with standard operating procedure

Students of Class 10 and 12 will be asked to go to their schools to fill up the declaration forms and pay the fees for the 2020-21 public examinations.

The government has issued a standard operating procedure for collecting the forms and the exam fees from students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 so as to prepare a nominal roll. Schools will assign time slots for not more than 20 students/parents per hour.

The Chief Educational Officers and the District Educational Officers have been instructed to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure.

Students/parents from containment zones and undergoing quarantine because of travel shall be asked to go to schools to hand in the forms and pay the fees after they go through the quarantine period or the containment zone is declared normal.

The schools must draw boxes on the ground to ensure physical distance. Students and parents must wear masks while entering the schools.

School staff members involved in the work must wear masks and gloves. Before the work starts daily, the school premises and furniture, hand rails, doors and windows should be disinfected. Soap and running water should be provided for hand wash. Hand sanitisers should also be provided.

All parents, students, teachers and personnel should be subjected to thermal screening at the entrance. They shall enter the premises only after cleaning their hands with soap. The handling staff should disinfect their hands after receiving the forms.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam has said the headmasters and principals shall be responsible for adherence to the guidelines.