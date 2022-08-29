Parents should not thrust their dreams on children: Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin

J. Innocent Divya, IAS and Pundi S. Sriram, Chief Product Officer, STEP, The Hindu, signing an MOU in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at a launch of Naan Mudhalvan scheme, in Chennai, on August 29. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on August 29 called upon parents not to force their dreams on their children and instead allow them to pursue the educational stream they are interested in. The CM also asked students to improve their English-speaking skills.

"A majority of those who have completed Class XII are rushing towards medical- and engineering colleges. If only they realised the huge employment opportunities available in other streams, the rushing towards medical/engineering courses would not happen. Both students and parents should be aware of other streams," Mr. Stalin said after launching a training module under ' Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

During the event in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and a total of 47 organisations for developing skills of students pursuing higher education, in the presence of CM Stalin. He also launched a portal for the scheme.

“Parents could share their dreams with their children. There is nothing wrong in it. But they should not thrust them with their own dreams. Children, who pursue education only because of their parents’ dreams, eventually get worn out. They could not focus on their studies. Parents should check with their children as to which stream they are interested in and then help them pursue it,” Mr. Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu at an event for launching a training module under ‘ Naan Mudhalvan‘ scheme, in Chennai, on August 29. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Underlining the need for students to improve their English-speaking skills, Mr. Stalin said it was a "major issue" the students of arts & science and engineering courses face now. The limitations in English-speaking skills affected students by creating a complex situation and also affected their employment opportunities.

Under the ' Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, students, even in first semester, could be offered English communication in all colleges. Besides English, students could also pursue German, Japanese and French languages too, he said. He also advised students to read newspapers every day, both in Tamil and English and insisted that they make it their "habit."

“Many new industries were evolving and hence students should realise the requirements of these companies and improve their skills accordingly,” Mr. Stalin said. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Labour Welfare and Employment and Training C. V. Ganesan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.