Parents seek State help to bring back son’s body from Saudi Arabia

The parents of a 29-year-old Gudalur resident, who died in Saudi Arabia, have appealed to the State government to help bring their son’s remains to India.

P. Rajkumar, whose parents reside in O-Valley in Gudalur, said their son was living in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, for the last five years and was working as a power engineer in a private company. “However, after his work visa expired, he overstayed and was cooped up in his room for the last nine months, fearing extradition back to India if he was caught by Saudi authorities,” his father, Parasuraman, to The Hindu.

Parasuraman said that his son, who had become extremely depressed as he was running out of money, hanged himself and died on October 17. “It has been over 50 days since my son died, and we are yet to receive his remains,” said Parasuraman. He called on the district Collector, Revenue divisional officer and Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A Raja.

“Mr. Raja has already communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs about our son, but the government has provided no help in trying to get his body back to India,” said Mr. Parasuraman. The entire family was waiting anxiously in Gudalur for Rajkumar’s body to be brought back.

“We have been told that the postmortem has already been completed in Saudi Arabia. We do not want any monetary help from the government. We only ask that our son’s body be returned to us,” said Mr. Parasuraman.