Parents refuse to send children to school after delays in its renovation in village near Ranipet

April 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - RANIPET

Parents of students at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School in Kilveedhi village, near Ranipet, have stopped sending their children to school since Monday as the facility still functions from an under-construction house in the area after the demolition of the building it initially functioned from in 2021.

The school, built in 1965 and maintained by the Social Welfare Department, had two classrooms and 44 students, including 24 girls. It also had a noon meal centre, water taps and separate toilets for boys, girls and faculty. After the building was demolished, the students were shifted to an under-construction house in the area. The house does not have any of the school’s facilities and since it is being built near a local pond, mosquitoes and insects remain a problem.

The parents said after the demolition, authorities had assured them that a new building will be built on the same campus within six months. However, no efforts had been taken so far despite repeated requests to officials. “Due to the space crunch, all students attend classes in a small room. We have requested parents to send their children to school as the examinations are about to start,” said N. Yesupatham, headmaster.

Education officials said the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TADCO) had been entrusted with constructing the new building for the school in the same campus. Accordingly, ₹40 lakh was sanctioned for the purpose. However, private contractors were unwilling to take up the work as the amount seemed insufficient. As a result, a revised estimate has been sent to the district administration to increase fund allocation for the work.

The school building was part of 812 dilapidated school buildings that were identified for demolition in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur. The move came in the wake of the death of three students after the collapse of a toilet wall in a government-aided school in Tirunelveli.