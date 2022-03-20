Parents praise support systems, mentors for helping children with Down Syndrome

World Down Syndrome Day being observed today

Expert say that over the years the support systems — be it among families or in schools — for those with Down Syndrome have evolved and make a huge difference in coping with the situation. | Photo Credit: IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE

“We remember doctors telling us he wouldn’t get to finish school. He’s a graduate now!” says K. Subramanian, talking about his son Ramnath.

For Ramnath, academics have always been a point of interest. The 26- year-old, who was born with Down Syndrome, cleared his exams last year and has a BBA degree — a rare feat for someone with his condition.

A day before World Down Syndrome Day being observed on March 21, Ramnath rang in his birthday at home surrounded by his family members and well-wishers, many of whom have been a strong source of support to him through the years.

“It is this support system that made a huge difference. While my wife and I were very keen that he continue his education beyond school, he had the best teachers and mentors who always encouraged him,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Ramnath’s caretaker Babu and mentor Lalitha Ramaswamy, he says, were with him at every step of the way.

‘Even at the SIET Dyslexia Centre where he studied through his schooling years, there was so much support and encouragement. Even if the parents of a child with Down Syndrome are encouraging, it is this support team around us and him that helps make a difference,” Mr Subramanian says.

Rekha Ramachandran, president of the Down Syndrome Federation of India, says over the years she has seen support systems — be it among families or in schools — evolve and make a huge difference.

“What I tell families first is that their baby doesn’t need anything else but their love. They should not judge their children and there needs to be support and encouragement. Even the language people, including parents, doctors, and teachers use matters tremendously in bringing about a positive impact,” she said.

She said that schools had become a lot more understanding and the option to choose subjects via the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has been of tremendous help. “Three children I’ve been working with are now in Prefects school and I’m so happy they’re doing well,” she said.

Kevin Fertle, who has a six-year-old daughter with Down Syndrome, said: “We started off not knowing much about her condition, and didn’t know any other parents like us. Working with the federation not just helped us become aware, but also helped us with finding a strong support system through fellow parents and doctors. Attending Down Syndrome conferences have helped a lot as well,” he said.

Mr. Kevin said that parents like him are enthused by the number of schools in the city that are inclusive and accommodative of children with special needs. Even as their support networks help, parents like Mr. Subramanian point towards the need to have more societal acceptance.

“When we walk into a restaurant, people still tend to react differently and children at once notice this body language. Acceptance can do wonders and we hope that people become more aware,” he said.