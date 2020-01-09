Tamil Nadu

Parents of govt. staff may get health cover

more-in

OPS says decision will be taken after consulting CM

The State government will consider pleas to include ageing parents of government employees and those in local bodies under the purview of the health insurance scheme meant for pensioners in the State, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

During his reply to DMK MLA G. Anbalagan (Kumbakonam) during the question hour, Mr. Panneerselvam (handling the Finance portfolio) said the request would be considered and a decision taken after consulting the Chief Minister.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he would consider another request by DMK MLA K. Pitchandi (Kilpennathur) to speed up monthly board meetings that reviews the requests from patients who need kidney transplantation.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the health insurance scheme for pensioners was jointly implemented with the public sector United India Insurance and MD India, a private company.

With a premium of ₹350 each, the scheme covered 7.30 lakh pensioners and family pensioners with a network of 988 hospitals, including some in Delhi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Puducherry.

In 2019-20, ₹297.68 crore premium was paid to the insurance companies and 2.01 lakh pensioners benefited with treatment cost totalling ₹578 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
politics
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 1:22:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/parents-of-govt-staff-may-get-health-cover/article30518063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY