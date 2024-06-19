Parents block key stretch on T.N.-A.P border village near Tirupattur demanding adequate teachers

Parents, mostly women, blocked the Natrampalli-Mallagunda High Road at Thagarakuppam village near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border) on Wednesday demanding filling up of teachers vacancies at the Government High School in the village. Residents said that Thagarakuppam is among seven remote hamlets that form Mallagunda village panchayat that comes under Natrampalli panchayat union. Most of the residents are farmers and agricultural labourers. “Most of the parents in the village studied in the existing government high school many years ago. Due to affinity towards the institution, many of their children were enrolled in the school. However, inadequate teacher strength is affecting education of the students, especially those who appear for Board examinations,” said P. Sathish, a parent and an alumni. Opened in 1959 by the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, K. Kamaraj, the school has 142 students including 76 girls. As the hamlet is around two kms away from A.P on the border, more than 50 students in the school come from remote villages of Andhra Pradesh like Kondakindapalle, Mallanuru, Gudupalle Mandal and Ramakuppam Mandal of Chitttoor district (A.P). Students also come from border villages like Kothur, Sorakayalnatham and Bandarapalli in Tirupattur to the school. Also, the school maintains a record of 98% pass percentage in Class X Board examinations since its upgradation into high school in 2012. Despite good patronage, the school has only three teachers including head master as against the actual strength of seven teachers. Many times, students, especially Class X students have to trek to government high school in Dasariyappanur hamlet, around three kms away, for computer learning and special classes. The existing headmaster in-charge, K. Sangeeth Seelan, doubleup his work as English teacher and a clerk to do office work as the post remained vacant for many years. “We have written to the CEO (Chief Educational Officer) to fill teachers for the school many months ago. They told us it will be done in a few months,” headmaster Mr. Seelan told The Hindu. Meanwhile, education officials led by DEO, N. Venketash Perumal and Thimmampet police pacified parents that efforts will be taken to fill teachers in the school soon. As a temporary measure, three part-time teachers will be appointed to take classes especially for Class X students as they should be prepared well for Board examinations. Efforts will be taken on it in the coming days, education officials said.

