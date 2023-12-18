Parents appeal for enumeration of mentally retarded persons in State

December 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government must enumerate the details of mentally retarded people in each district. The enumeration must contain information regarding the percentage of retardation, details of other disabilities, age, gender, education and economic status, and the status of the parents, Tambaram Parents’ Association for the Mentally Retarded has demanded.

The association wants government and private schools to offer education and vocational training to mentally retarded children.

It has sought scholarships for students and free bus passes for severely affected children. The State government must give financial assistance to children who have lost their parents, Association secretary A. Boopalan said.

The Central government must introduce a law reserving 2% of jobs in government departments for mentally retarded persons, say parents of mentally retarded children.

Among their demands is support for non-governmental organisations that wish to build residential facilities for such persons and higher interest for fixed deposits made for the maintenance of mentally retarded persons. It is important to ensure that qualified teachers are appointed in the special schools that cater to these children, Mr. Boopalan added.

The Tambaram Parents’ Association for the Mentally Retarded, the Lions Club of Madras, Saidapet, Manitham Arrakkattalai and the Theosophical Order of Service organised a sports day at Annai Velankanni College in West Saidapet on December 14 as part of the National Day for the Mentally Retarded Persons observed annually on December 8.

Mentally retarded students from Asha Niketan, B.V.S.N. Murthy Centre for Special Children and Vishwas Special School participated in the sports day.

