Parent seeks Collector’s help to bring back their son from Ukraine

THENI

A parent has submitted a petition to the Collector K. V. Muralidharan to help them in bringing back his stranded son studying in an university in Ukraine, here on Wednesday.

Saravanan and his wife residing in Allinagaram Municipal limits visited the Collectorate and presented a memorandum to the Collector. They said that their son Rohith Kumar, studying third year engineering program in the National Aerospace University in Ukraine, could not be reached.

With tension in Ukraine and Russia, the parents sought the government’s intervention in bringing back their son safely. The Collector assured them that he would take it up with the senior officials in the government immediately.