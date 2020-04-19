Parcel train service extended to Nagercoil

To ensure availability of essential commodities, Southern Railways has extended the daily parcel special trains operated between Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram to Nagercoil.

A statement said it was initially announced that the daily special train service would be operated from April 9 to 14, but it had been extended to run till May 3. Moreover, it had been extended to run from / up to Nagercoil from Sunday (April 19).

Train number 00655 Nagercoil – Kozhikode will leave Nagercoil at 6.30 a.m. and reach Kozhikode at 6 p.m. the same day. Train number 00656 Kozhikode – Nagercoil will leave Kozhikode at 8 a.m. and reach Nagercoil at 7.30 p.m. the same day.

Stoppages and timings of Nagercoil - Kozhikode train areas follows:

Nagercoil – 6.30 a.m. (departure); Thiruvananthapuram – 7.50 a.m. (arrival) / 8 a.m. (departure); Kollam – 9.15 a.m. / 9.25 a.m.; Kottayam – 11.30 a.m. / 11.40 a.m.; Ernakulam Town – 12.50 p.m. / 1 p.m.; Aluva – 1 p.m. / 1.35 p.m..; Thrissur – 2.35 p.m. / 2.45 p.m.; Shoranur – 3.30 p.m. / 3.40 p.m.; Tirur – 4.40 p.m. / 16.50 p.m..; Kozhikode – 6 p.m. (arrival).

Timings for Kozhikode – Nagercoil service:

Kozhikode – 8 a.m. (departure); Tirur – 9.10 a.m. / 9.20 a.m.; Shoranur – 10.20 a.m. / 10.30 a.m..; Thrissur – 11.10 a.m. / 11.20 a.m.; Aluva – 11.25 a.m./ 11.35 a.m..; Ernakulam Town – 1 p.m. / 1.10 p.m..; Kottayam – 2.20 p.m. / 2.30 p.m.; Kollam – 4.35 p.m. / 4.45 p.m.; Thiruvananthapuram – 5.50 p.m. / 6 p.m. and Nagercoil – 7.30 p.m. (arrival).

The daily parcel special trains are receiving a good patronage and the demand for the services continues to grow. In view of this, a new helpline +91 90253 42449 – SETU (Swift and Efficient Transport of Utilities) – has been launched to provide assistance round-the-clock. The helpline will enable customers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to make enquiries for transportation of essential commodities and industrial items such as PPEs, masks, medicines and other critical items.

This helpline number will be available only till May 3 and will serve as a ‘one stop solution’ for all assistance related to booking of parcels during the lockdown, the statement said.