Paraplegic recovers after therapy at private hospital in Chennai

April 21, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old man, who was paralysed below the waist after being injured in a car accident, has regained mobility following rehabilitation.

A month after the surgeries and physiotherapy, Pranesh was termed a paraplegic who had to depend on a wheelchair. According to Sathya Periasamy, medical director at MIOT Hospital, Mr. Pranesh was brought do the rehabilitation centre last December where he underwent intense therapy for six hours a day. After 12 weeks, he has recovered. He continues exercising his limbs at home.

His mother Selvi and friend Harishanth Muthusamy, who were present at the press conference organised by the hospital on Friday, said he had recovered. They claimed he can now swim and play badminton to an extent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prithvi Mohandas, managing director, MIOT International, said a structured rehabilitation programme was designed for him. “He will have to keep mentally and physically active to harness his muscles which will be weak,” she added.