Paramapadavasal opened at Srirangam festival

The Paramapadavasal of the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple was opened in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the highpoint of the 22-day Vaikunda Ekadasi festival in the temple town.

For the second consecutive year, the event was held without devotees, due to restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic. The event usually draws devotees in droves as the temple is considered the foremost among the 108 Divya Desams. Devotees were however allowed darshan from 7 a.m. onwards.

Earlier, the processional deity, Lord Namperumal, attired in 'Ratnangi' (gem studded armour) was taken in a procession, after rituals at the sanctum sanctorum, through the Raja Mahendran Thiruchutru and Kulasekaran Chutru before reaching the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam - a few metres ahead of the Paramapadavasal, also referred to as the sorgavasal (gateway to heaven). Vedic hymns were rendered by pandits at the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam where the processional deity halted for some time.

Lord Namperumal passed through Paramapadavasal at around 4.45 a.m..The deity was later taken to the Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam inside the Thousand Pillar Mandapam. Only officials and temple staff, police and media persons were allowed inside the shrine during the event. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K.Sekar Babu were among those present.

The entire temple complex was decked up for the event.The festival, split into 'Pagal Pathu' and 'Ra Pathu', commenced on December 3 with Thirunedunthandakam. It will conclude on December 24 with Nammazhwar Moksham.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons, Mr.Sekar Babu pointed out that the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at Srirangam, usually held in the month of Tamil month of Margazhi, was being held in the month of Karthigai this year after 19 years so as to avoid overlapping with the Thai Ther festival, another major festival of the temple.