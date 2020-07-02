Tamil Nadu

Paramakudi MLA tests COVID-19 positive

Paramakudi MLA N. Sathan Prabhakar

Paramakudi MLA N. Sathan Prabhakar  

Sathan Prabhakar was distributing aid along with a cadre who had returned from Chennai

Paramakudi MLA, N. Sathan Prabhakar, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram.

Mr. Prabhakar, who got elected during the by-election held in May 2019, said that he was asymptomatic.

The ruling party MLA said that a party cadre, who had returned from Chennai, had been travelling with him in his car, when he went out to distribute welfare assistance to people of his constituency.

After he came to know that the cadre had tested positive, the MLA had volunteered to test himself along with 25 of his party men on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 4:54:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/paramakudi-mla-tests-covid-19-positive/article31971068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY