Paramakudi MLA tests COVID-19 positive

Paramakudi MLA, N. Sathan Prabhakar, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram.

Mr. Prabhakar, who got elected during the by-election held in May 2019, said that he was asymptomatic.

The ruling party MLA said that a party cadre, who had returned from Chennai, had been travelling with him in his car, when he went out to distribute welfare assistance to people of his constituency.

After he came to know that the cadre had tested positive, the MLA had volunteered to test himself along with 25 of his party men on Tuesday.