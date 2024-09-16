ADVERTISEMENT

Paralympics silver medal winner Thulasimathi Murugesan honoured in Namakkal

Published - September 16, 2024 03:52 pm IST - Namakkal

Thulasimathi Murugesan is the first Indian woman to win silver in the badminton singles at the Paralympics.

The Hindu Bureau

Paralympics silver medal winner Thulasimathi Murugesan honoured by the District Administration in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu on September 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Paralympics silver medal winner Thulasimathi Murugesan was honoured by the Namakkal district administration on Monday (September 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Thulasimathi Murugesan (22), a native of Kancheepuram district, is a para badminton player who represented India and participated in the recently concluded Paralympics in Paris. She won a silver medal in the game. She is studying in her third year at Namakkal Veterinary Medical College. 

On Monday (September 16, 2024), on behalf of the district administration, the silver medal winner was honoured in the function held at the college premises. The Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar gifted a gold chain to Ms. Thulasimathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the function, Ms. Thulasimathi said that her father encouraged her from childhood to play badminton.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“From childhood, I got training at Kancheepuram government grounds and did not join any private training centre. Through the help of the government, I achieved this victory,” she said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin encouraged players by providing schemes and now they announced government jobs will be given to players winning national and international games. “The State Government also provided sports equipment worth ₹7 lakh to me for preparing for the games, which helped in a big way. I thank the Chief Minister and the Sports Development Minister for encouraging players like us through various schemes,” Ms. Thulasimathi added.

Officials said that in the Asian Games held in China last year, Thulasimathi won gold in singles, silver in doubles, and bronze in mixed doubles. For this achievement, the state government provided one crore rupees to her. She is the first Indian woman to win silver in the badminton singles at the Paralympics, officials added.

In the function, District Collector S. Uma, Namakkal MLA P. Ramalingam and officials from concerned departments participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US