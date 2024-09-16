Paralympics silver medal winner Thulasimathi Murugesan honoured in Namakkal

Paralympics silver medal winner Thulasimathi Murugesan was honoured by the Namakkal district administration on Monday (September 16, 2024).

Thulasimathi Murugesan (22), a native of Kancheepuram district, is a para badminton player who represented India and participated in the recently concluded Paralympics in Paris. She won a silver medal in the game. She is studying in her third year at Namakkal Veterinary Medical College.

On Monday (September 16, 2024), on behalf of the district administration, the silver medal winner was honoured in the function held at the college premises. The Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar gifted a gold chain to Ms. Thulasimathi.

Speaking at the function, Ms. Thulasimathi said that her father encouraged her from childhood to play badminton.

“From childhood, I got training at Kancheepuram government grounds and did not join any private training centre. Through the help of the government, I achieved this victory,” she said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin encouraged players by providing schemes and now they announced government jobs will be given to players winning national and international games. “The State Government also provided sports equipment worth ₹7 lakh to me for preparing for the games, which helped in a big way. I thank the Chief Minister and the Sports Development Minister for encouraging players like us through various schemes,” Ms. Thulasimathi added.

Officials said that in the Asian Games held in China last year, Thulasimathi won gold in singles, silver in doubles, and bronze in mixed doubles. For this achievement, the state government provided one crore rupees to her. She is the first Indian woman to win silver in the badminton singles at the Paralympics, officials added.

In the function, District Collector S. Uma, Namakkal MLA P. Ramalingam and officials from concerned departments participated.

