Parallel meetings at Raj Nivas disturb pandemic work: Minister

PUDUCHERRY

23 June 2020 00:23 IST

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of “disturbing the team work” of the administration in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic by holding “parallel meetings” with officials at the Raj Nivas.

“By holding parallel meetings and issuing instructions to officers, the L-G is only disturbing the team work of the officials. Besides, the decisions at these meetings were being taken without taking into confidence the Chief Minister and other Ministers concerned,” Mr. Rao said.

According to the Minister, an objection was also raised against the instructions of Bedi for a survey of PDS beneficiaries at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday.

“The Chief Minister immediately issued an order that no such survey of beneficiaries of PDS and of fishermen families should be conducted during the pandemic,” the Health Minister said.