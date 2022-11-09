Watch | Para athlete from Tiruvallur wins big in world championships

Speaking about her impediment in her right hand, Manisha said that she was a ‘forcep baby’. “My right shoulder was affected during birth and I could not straighten or raise my hand.” She said that after three surgeries, she can use the arm up to a certain level.
The shuttler began her international career this year in Spain, and won gold medals in both singles and doubles badminton in her category. Over the last three to four years, she has been training professionally at Appu Indoor Sports Academy in Tiruvallur. She said that her sponsors, Olympic Gold Quest and the Sports Authority of India, played an important role in her journey.
A student of Shree Niketan School, Manisha is in Class XII. “I’m so thankful that the exams are scheduled for March,” she says laughing, of the schedule that was released just a few days ago. Her relief is owing to how packed the following year promises to be. “The paralympic selections are scheduled to take place, as well as the Asian Games. I am beginning the year in February with a tournament in Spain,” she said.
As for juggling school and practice, Manisha is confident she will be able to manage both and says it is ‘just a mindset’. “In May this year, I had two tournaments and had to skip my Class XI exams. I took up the exams later in August, and started studying for it once my tournaments were over,” she said.
While the year ahead promises to be exciting, Manisha’s dream, she says, is to compete in the paralympics and bring back a gold. On Wednesday, Manisha met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who congratulated her on being the first para athlete from Tamil Nadu to emerge victorious at the Badminton World Championships.