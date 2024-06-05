ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam’s supporter calls for unity among followers of MGR, Jayalalithaa

Published - June 05, 2024 12:56 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA of Villivakkam and a key aide of AIADMK’s ousted leader O. Panneerselvam, J.C.D. Prabhakar, has called for a unity among followers of AIADMK’s yesteryear leaders — M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Through wall posters, reportedly pasted in parts of Chennai on Tuesday evening, the former MLA wondered whether those who were supposed to fulfill the wish of MGR and Jayalalithaa should have to stay away from each other. “Let us overcome our differences and safeguard our movement!,” Mr. Prabhakar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US