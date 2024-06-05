GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panneerselvam’s supporter calls for unity among followers of MGR, Jayalalithaa

Published - June 05, 2024 12:56 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA of Villivakkam and a key aide of AIADMK’s ousted leader O. Panneerselvam, J.C.D. Prabhakar, has called for a unity among followers of AIADMK’s yesteryear leaders — M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Through wall posters, reportedly pasted in parts of Chennai on Tuesday evening, the former MLA wondered whether those who were supposed to fulfill the wish of MGR and Jayalalithaa should have to stay away from each other. “Let us overcome our differences and safeguard our movement!,” Mr. Prabhakar said.

