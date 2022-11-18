Panneerselvam’s supporter calls for follow up by the State govt. on Arumughaswamy panel’s recommendations

November 18, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

K. Selvaraj, a key supporter of the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, urged the State government to act immediately on the recommendations of the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry which, went into the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

D. Jayakumar, former Fisheries Minister and a member of the camp led by the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said he favoured further inquiry into the part played by Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Panneerselvam, while Dr. Vijayabaskar knew how to defend himself.