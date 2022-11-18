  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam’s supporter calls for follow up by the State govt. on Arumughaswamy panel’s recommendations

Former Minister Jayakumar favours further probe against Sasikala, Panneerselvam

November 18, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Selvaraj, a key supporter of the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, urged the State government to act immediately on the recommendations of the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry which, went into the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. 

D. Jayakumar, former Fisheries Minister and a member of the camp led by the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said he favoured further inquiry into the part played by Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Panneerselvam, while Dr. Vijayabaskar knew how to defend himself.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.