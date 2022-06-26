Panneerselvam’s name dropped from Namadhu Amma

Special Correspondent June 26, 2022 23:43 IST

Special Correspondent June 26, 2022 23:43 IST

He and Palaniswami were usually credited as the newspaper founders just below the masthead

He and Palaniswami were usually credited as the newspaper founders just below the masthead

Namadhu Amma, the Tamil daily considered the mouthpiece of the AIADMK, has dropped the name of party leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam as one of its founders, days after he was booed and sidelined at last week’s general council meeting. Mr. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami were usually credited as the newspaper founders just below the masthead. But the former’s name was missing on Sunday. Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma was launched by the AIADMK after its former leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran took control of Dr. Namadhu MGR, regarded as an organ of the party till then. Since the general council meeting held on June 23, a majority of party workers, who had sided with Mr. Palaniswami, have been playing down Mr. Panneerselvam’s leadership position.



Our code of editorial values