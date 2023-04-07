ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam’s group to hold conference in Tiruchi on April 24

April 07, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ousted leader of the AIADMK said his group’s meeting would demonstrate on whose side the “power of Puratchi Thalaivar, Puratchi Thalaivi Amma and the workers” lay; he also said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement on the party’s executive meeting, to be held on April 16, was “illegal”

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam, ousted coordinator of the AIADMK | Photo Credit: PTI

The ousted coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday announced that his group would hold a conference in Tiruchi on April 24 .

Describing the event as “ mupperum vizha,” Mr. Panneerselvam, flanked by Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor, and R. Vaithilingam, joint coordinator of his group, told journalists that the meet was being organised to mark the birth anniversaries of the party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, apart from the completion of 50 years of formation of the AIADMK.

“The meeting will demonstrate on whose side lies the power of Puratchi Thalaivar [MGR], Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [Jayalalithaa] and workers,” he observed. 

The former coordinator termed as “illegal” the announcement, made by the AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, regarding the party’s emergent executive meeting to be held on April 16.  He asserted that as per records of the Election Commission, only the election held in December 2021 [wherein he and Mr. Palaniswami were elected as coordinator and co-coordinator respectively and were to hold the post for five years], was part of the party’s documents. 

To a question as to whether he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai on Saturday, Mr. Panneerselvam replied that if given an opportunity, he would call on him. “So far, no time has been allotted to me.”

On his party’s position in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the former coordinator said he would put up candidates wherever “the chances for victory are high.”  As for his group’s functionary Va. Pugazhendhi meeting former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa, earlier in the day, Mr. Panneerselvam said further details on this would be made known subsequently.  

