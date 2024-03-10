Panneerselvam’s group forms seat-sharing committee

March 10, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

The AIADMK’s former coordinator and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, has formed a committee for seat-sharing between his group – the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee – and other parties. The committee includes MLAs R. Vaithilingam and P.H. Manoj Pandian; former MLA J.C.D. Prabhakar; MP R. Dharmar; and spokespersons V. Pugazhendhi and Alagu Marudharaj.

The panel would receive applications from aspirants and hold interviews with prospective nominees in Chennai on Sunday.

The interviews would be held by another panel, headed by the former coordinator, with A. Subburathinam and members of the seat-sharing committee. It is expected that the group will enter into negotiations with the BJP next week.

