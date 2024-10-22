ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam’s call to DMK govt. on proposed Hosur airport project

Published - October 22, 2024 09:35 am IST - CHENNAI

O. Panneerselvam points out the proposed airport at Somanahalli, which is 47 km away and less than the stipulated minimum 50 km distance gap.

The Hindu Bureau

 Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) urged the DMK government to take steps for protecting the proposed Hosur international airport project in the wake of reports on the neighbouring Karnataka government’s plan to raise another airport in Somanahalli.

Pointing out that the distance between the two sites of the proposed airports would be only 47 km, Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, referred to the rule that there should be a minimum distance of 50 km between two international airports. Doubts had arisen whether the Somanahalli airport project was being proposed as the Hosur airport, as and when fructified, would reduce the importance of the Bengaluru airport. 

Is Hosur International Airport feasible? | Watch

Under such circumstances, “it is the duty and responsibility of the State government to safeguard the Hosur airport project,” Mr Panneerselvam added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US