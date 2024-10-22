Panneerselvam’s call to DMK govt. on proposed Hosur airport project

The Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) urged the DMK government to take steps for protecting the proposed Hosur international airport project in the wake of reports on the neighbouring Karnataka government’s plan to raise another airport in Somanahalli.

Pointing out that the distance between the two sites of the proposed airports would be only 47 km, Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, referred to the rule that there should be a minimum distance of 50 km between two international airports. Doubts had arisen whether the Somanahalli airport project was being proposed as the Hosur airport, as and when fructified, would reduce the importance of the Bengaluru airport.

Under such circumstances, “it is the duty and responsibility of the State government to safeguard the Hosur airport project,” Mr Panneerselvam added.