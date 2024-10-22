GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam’s call to DMK govt. on proposed Hosur airport project

O. Panneerselvam points out the proposed airport at Somanahalli, which is 47 km away and less than the stipulated minimum 50 km distance gap.

Published - October 22, 2024 09:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam. File photo

 Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) urged the DMK government to take steps for protecting the proposed Hosur international airport project in the wake of reports on the neighbouring Karnataka government’s plan to raise another airport in Somanahalli.

Pointing out that the distance between the two sites of the proposed airports would be only 47 km, Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, referred to the rule that there should be a minimum distance of 50 km between two international airports. Doubts had arisen whether the Somanahalli airport project was being proposed as the Hosur airport, as and when fructified, would reduce the importance of the Bengaluru airport. 

Is Hosur International Airport feasible? | Watch

Under such circumstances, “it is the duty and responsibility of the State government to safeguard the Hosur airport project,” Mr Panneerselvam added. 

Published - October 22, 2024 09:35 am IST

Related Topics

public works & infrastructure / Tamil Nadu / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.