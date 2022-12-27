Panneerselvam wants Stalin to regularise services of part-time teachers

December 27, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M.K, Stalin to regularise the services of part-time art, music and physical education teachers.

Reminding the ruling DMK of its promise in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, he said in a statement that over 12,000 such teachers, earning ₹10,000 a month, were struggling to make ends meet as property tax, power tariff and the prices of dairy products had gone up. The ruling DMK’s silence on the promise amounted to “letting the teachers down”.

Meanwhile, the former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, referred to reports of a steep hike in the charges levied by private omni-bus operators. Against the stipulated rate of ₹1,500 for a Tirunelveli-Chennai trip, ₹3,500 was being charged, she said in a statement. Likewise, for a trip to Chennai from Coimbatore, the charge was ₹3,000 against ₹1,000; for a Tiruchi-Chennai trip, ₹2,300 was charged against ₹700 and for a Madurai-Chennai trip, it was ₹2,800 against ₹900. This shocked commuters even as the government remained a “mute spectator”, she said, urging the government to act against the operators and regulate the fare system.