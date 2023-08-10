HamberMenu
Panneerselvam wants jobs for wards of T.N. government employees who died while on COVID-19 duty

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled that DMK president M.K. Stalin had demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore to their families, while in the Opposition.

August 10, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday, August 10, 2023 urged the DMK government to provide employment on compassionate grounds to children of doctors, health workers, government officials and police personnel, among others, who died due to COVID-19, while on duty. He wanted the Chief Minister to make an announcement in this regard on Independence Day.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled that DMK president M.K. Stalin had demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore to their families, while in the Opposition. Though the DMK also made it an electoral assurance, even 27 months after the DMK government assumed office, it has not granted ₹1 crore as compensation to even one of the families, he pointed out.

Mr. Panneerselvam cited rules to say the State could provide employment for children of government employees on compassionate grounds, if they die while in service. “It is painful to see children of those who cared less for their lives only to serve the people during COVID-19 but eventually lost lives, are not being provided jobs or there is a delay”.

