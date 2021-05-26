Panneerselvam wants field officials of power utility to be declared frontline workers

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday, supported the demand that field officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) be declared as frontline workers for the purpose of COVID-19 relief work and provided with concessions, as being made available to other frontline workers.

Referring to the appeal made by a joint committee of trade unions in the power utility, Mr. Panneerselvam quoted the unions and pointed out that over 200 field officials had, so far, died due to COVID-19. Relying on information given by the unions, he pointed out that in the event of death of any worker of the power utility arising out of the illness of COVID-19, the Gujarat government was providing a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased worker.