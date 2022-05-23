Panneerselvam wants DA hike to be sanctioned for TWAD Board pensioners

T. Ramakrishnan May 23, 2022 12:11 IST

‘Snatching away the existing concessions appears to be the mark of Dravidian model,’, the AIADMK coordinator said in a strongly-worded statement.

O. Panneerselvam. File photo

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetrak Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator, O Panneerselvam, on Monday, May 23, 2022, criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime for not sanctioning a hike in dearness allowance for pensioners of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board. “Snatching away the existing concessions appears to be the mark of Dravidian model! Regardless of the model, it is unacceptable to withdraw the concessions!” Mr. Panneerselvam said, in a statement. Giving an account of the plight of the pensioners, the AIADMK coordinator said that a 14% hike in DA should be made, as in the case of serving employees of the Board. If there were similar instances in other enterprises of the State government, the DA increase should be sanctioned in such cases also, Mr. Panneerselvam added.



