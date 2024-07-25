Panneerselvam wants CM Stalin to take part in NITI Aayog meeting

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday, July 25, 2024 urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take part in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting to be convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He wanted Mr. Stalin to request allocations for Tamil Nadu during the meeting.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the planned boycott of the meeting by Mr. Stalin and contended that it was against the people of Tamil Nadu and it was an action against them.

He went on to charge that during the 17 years, the DMK did not press for shifting education from the Concurrent to the State List or get additional allocations to the State but was only eyeing key Cabinet portfolios.

“It would be only appropriate to take part in the NITI Aayog meeting and express the requirements of Tamil Nadu and get assistance necessary for the development of Tamil Nadu. It would be wrong to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting,” Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

The former CM recalled that in 2010, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court constituted a five-member panel over the Mullaiperiyar issue between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He pointed out that the then DMK government had announced that it would boycott the panel and didn’t name its expert in the panel.

Opposing this, then AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa questioned whether such a move would favour Kerala. The DMK government eventually named retired Supreme Court judge AR. Lakshmanan as TN member in the panel. In 2014, the Tamil Nadu government obtained a favourable judgment in the Supreme Court, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.