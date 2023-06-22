ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam urges T.N. government to resolve fund crunch in Madras University

June 22, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu had reported that short-term deposits made from Contributory Pension Scheme Fund and Endowment Fund to the tune of ₹7.6 crore were utilised to meet the shortfall for salary for staff, retired employees

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, sought Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention to resolve issues of financial constraints and the pendency of a proposal for grant-in-aid in the University of Madras due to which the salary for its staff were being paid from the Contributory Pension Scheme Fund and Endowment Fund for last month.

On Wednesday, The Hindu had reported that short-term deposits made from Contributory Pension Scheme Fund and Endowment Fund to the tune of ₹7.6 crore which matured in May 2023, were utilised to meet the shortfall for salary for staff, retired employees and other expenses. A decision was taken to restore the money to the respective accounts on receipt of the grant-in-aid from the government.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam condemned non-allocation of funds to the university. “If the deteriorating law and order situation is on one side, the financial deterioration is on the other side,” he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US