Panneerselvam urges T.N. government to resolve fund crunch in Madras University

June 22, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, sought Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention to resolve issues of financial constraints and the pendency of a proposal for grant-in-aid in the University of Madras due to which the salary for its staff were being paid from the Contributory Pension Scheme Fund and Endowment Fund for last month.

On Wednesday, The Hindu had reported that short-term deposits made from Contributory Pension Scheme Fund and Endowment Fund to the tune of ₹7.6 crore which matured in May 2023, were utilised to meet the shortfall for salary for staff, retired employees and other expenses. A decision was taken to restore the money to the respective accounts on receipt of the grant-in-aid from the government.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam condemned non-allocation of funds to the university. “If the deteriorating law and order situation is on one side, the financial deterioration is on the other side,” he charged.