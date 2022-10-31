Panneerselvam urges T.N. CM to complete stormwater drainage work soon

The former Chief Minister said the northeast monsoon had set in, but there were incomplete and hazardous stormwater drainage work sites in several places of Chennai, and neighbouring districts

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 15:36 IST

O Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday criticised the DMK government, alleging that the stormwater drainage work has not been completed in various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts, even as the Northeast monsoon has set in.

In a statement, Mr. Paneerselvam said the India Meteorological Department has issued advisories warning of heavy rains in various parts of the State but the stormwater drainage work in several places in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and and Tiruvallur districts was still not completed.

“In many places, work by the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, Electricity Board, Chennai Metro Rail are still on. In all, pits are dug up in many places of Chennai and neighbouring areas and work is on,” he said. He also cited reports that in many of these places, barricades have not been placed around these sites.

Mr. Paneerselvam further urged the Chief Minister to depute an additional workforce to complete the stormwater drainage work on a war-footing, as the Northeast monsoon has commenced. He also insisted that barricades be placed at such sites until the completion of this work.

