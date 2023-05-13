Panneerselvam urges T.N. CM Stalin to hold talks with protesters over teachers’ recruitment

May 13, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to find solutions to the issues being raised by protesters who qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 10 years ago.

Calling for talks between the government and the protesters, in a statement, he recalled the assurances given by Mr. Stalin, while in the Opposition, on the matter, and criticised the government for its move to hold another test for those who had qualified in the TET earlier. He also pulled up the government for lowering the age limit to 42 years, as many would not be able to apply for the fresh test.