Panneerselvam urges Stalin to rollback price hike on Aavin products

December 18, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The AIADMK’s deposed co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam strongly condemned the hike in prices of Aavin ghee and butter. In a statement, he said that the DMK-led government was imposing financial burden on people through constant price hikes including that of milk and other products. The price hikes would not only affect the poor and middle class but also result in increase the prices of food made of ghee and butter. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to roll back the price hike and warned that the hardship faced by people would result in downfall of DMK rule.

