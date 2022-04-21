Panneerselvam urges Stalin to ensure prevention of accidents at firecrackers units

He says preventive measures were not taken

He says preventive measures were not taken

The AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to impress upon officials for ensuring that accidents at firecrackers units did not recur.

Referring to a recent accident near Sivakasi, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, said it seemed that preventive measures had not been taken, despite his several statements on the issue. He cited one of the regulations, wherein inspections of the units should be undertaken once in three months.