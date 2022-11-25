Jallikattu case at Supreme Court | Panneerselvam urges T.N. CM Stalin to engage leading advocates

November 25, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator said it was the duty of the T.N. government to take steps to ensure jallikattu events were held continuously

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to engage leading advocates and Attorney General R. Venkataramani in the ongoing legal battle concerning jallikattu, a traditional event involving bulls, in support of the State’s stand on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the case being heard by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice K.M. Joseph on a batch of petitions seeking to strike down the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017 which safeguards jallikattu.

He pointed out that it was the duty and responsibility of the State government to take steps for jallikattu to be conducted continuously. “It is the expectation of people of Tamil Nadu that the outcome of the present case should be favourable to the State,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US