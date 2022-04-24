Panneerselvam urges govt. to increase DA of State govt. employees, teachers and pensioners

‘People hoping for the hike to be announced during the ongoing Assembly session’

‘People hoping for the hike to be announced during the ongoing Assembly session’

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Sunday urged the DMK government, on behalf of his party, to take steps to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the State government employees, teachers and pensioners by 3% with effect from January 1 this year.

Though the Union government on March 31 this year announced a 3% hike in the DA of its employees with effect from January 1 this year, the Tamil Nadu government had not made any announcement in this regard so far, he said.

Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has been on the decline and in view of the increase in revenue, the State government employees, teachers and pensioners were hoping for the hike to be announced during the ongoing Assembly session, he said.

Due to the pandemic in 2020 and the eventual fall in revenue following the lockdown, the Union government had put on hold the DA from January 1, 2020 and said it would take a decision after July 1, 2021. The Tamil Nadu government too followed the Union government’s decision. However, as announced earlier, the Union government increased the DA to 21% from January 1, 2020, hiked it to 25% from July 1, 2020, revised it to 28% from January 1, 2021 and again revised it to 31% from July 1, 2021. It had also increased the DA for its employees to 34% from January 1 this year.

“However, the State government revised the DA from 17% to 31% only from January 1, 2022. It means the hike in DA was announced by the Union government from July 1, 2021, while it was effected by the Tamil Nadu government from January 1 this year, which is a delay of six months,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.