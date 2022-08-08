Panneerselvam urges DMK govt. to maintain Mullaperiyar water level at 142 ft

August 08, 2022 00:14 IST

State govt. must release its schedule on the rule curve theory, he says

Deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to maintain the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam at 142 feet, as per Supreme Court’s order.

Mr. Panneerselvam said, in a statement, that the water level was maintained at 142 feet many times during the previous AIADMK regime. However, he alleged, in the past one year of the DMK regime, it has not been followed. He said that following the letter from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to regulate discharge of water from the Mullaperiyar dam, media reports have said the State government released 534 tmc of water without consulting the farmers.

Mr. Panneerselvam noted that farmers from Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram blamed the rule curve theory for not maintaining water at 142 feet, and the farmers unions had condemned it. The rule curve initiative would specify levels to be maintained in the reservoir at different times a year. He said the rule curve was a non-issue during the AIADMK regime. Besides, a case relating to the issue came up in the apex court in March 2021, and the court had directed the State government to share details. However, no decision has been taken, he added.

Mr. Panneerselvam urged Mr. Stalin to explain when the government had given nod for the rule curve theory, and whether the political parties were consulted. The State government must also release the schedule for the rule curve for everyone to see. He urged Mr. Stalin to take measures to file a case in the Supreme Court on the issue and said his party, which he called the ‘AIADMK’, would organise a massive protest on the issue.